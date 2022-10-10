Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
