Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

