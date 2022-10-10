Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $58,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 9,506,267 shares of company stock worth $557,747,968 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

