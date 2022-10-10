OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,839,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $17.26 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

