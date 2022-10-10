OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 10,412 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 202.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 107.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.83 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.