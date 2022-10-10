OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 221,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.