OLD National Bancorp IN Buys Shares of 7,810 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

