OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.78 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

