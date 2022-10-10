OLD National Bancorp IN Has $440,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 87,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

