OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in eBay were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after buying an additional 911,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,022,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,866,000 after buying an additional 480,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

