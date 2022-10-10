OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $319,000 Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $73.19 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.