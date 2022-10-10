OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of INBK opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.23%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

