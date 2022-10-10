OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $156.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

