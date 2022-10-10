OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,231,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of 149.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.