OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 119,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

