OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 267,538 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,718 shares of company stock worth $2,668,491 in the last 90 days. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPB stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

