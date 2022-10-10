OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,325 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

