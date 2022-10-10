OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $331,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

