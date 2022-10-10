OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $333,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Moderna by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,048 shares of company stock valued at $96,779,742. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

