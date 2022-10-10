OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $367,000 Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Insider Activity at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

