OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $445,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $110.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

