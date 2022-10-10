Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Olin were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.58.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

