Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.