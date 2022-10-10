Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.