Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after acquiring an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC opened at $64.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

