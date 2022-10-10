Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
