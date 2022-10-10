Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.