Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

