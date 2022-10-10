Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 517.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 67,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.