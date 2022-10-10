Oppenheimer Comments on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AngioDynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANGO. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $621.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

