Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $23,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

