Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AME opened at $116.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.