Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth $225,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $4,713,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 413,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unum Group Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

UNM opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $41.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.