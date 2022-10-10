Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,632,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.18.

PPG Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.