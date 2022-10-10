Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,083,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,754,000 after buying an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $93.98 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.64.
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.31%.
AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.
