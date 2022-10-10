Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,036 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $200.18 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

