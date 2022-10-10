Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after acquiring an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FRC stock opened at $137.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.87. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

