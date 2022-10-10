Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,382,000 after acquiring an additional 208,690 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 151,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

RNR stock opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

