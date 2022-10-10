Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $97.16 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

