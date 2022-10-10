PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.