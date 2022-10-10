Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parex Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$18.20 and a one year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.39.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

