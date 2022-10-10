Pettee Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 188,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

