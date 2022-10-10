Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.3% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.2% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 517.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 57,028 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

