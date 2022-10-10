Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

