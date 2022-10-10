Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 16.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 79,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 156,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

