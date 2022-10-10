Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

