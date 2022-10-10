Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 164,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

