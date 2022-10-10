Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 164,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 253,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 52,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

