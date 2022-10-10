Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $158,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,825,000 after buying an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Stock Down 2.2 %

POOL opened at $321.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.13. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $308.74 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.