PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

