Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2,950.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,876,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,611 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTON. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

