Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBEE. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBEE stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26.

