Private Ocean LLC Sells 310 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 62,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

VZ stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

